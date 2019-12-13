Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat’s “Dracula” series dropped a short teaser on Friday morning, giving fans a quick preview of the next adaptation coming to the platform this winter. This new version of the classic story stars Claes Bang, Dolly Wells, John Heffernan, Joanna Scanlan, Morfydd Clark, Jonathan Aris, Youssef Kerkour, and Catherine Schell, and Netflix is expected to premiere the new series on January 4th.

There is no shortage of Dracula-themed movies to binge through as you wait for the premiere. Some prefer the classics, like the 1931 movie “Dracula” with Bela Lugosi, while others like the modern “Bram Stroker’s Dracula” from 1992 with Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, and Keanu Reeves. The guys over Cinemassacre, a YouTube channel, put together a video showing which of the Dracula movies were most faithful to the original story. The host of the series is a classic monster movie fan and does a fantastic job of comparing the different movie adaptations over the years. He also has a persona that plays old video games from the Nintendo through Playstation era, and they can be very funny to watch, if don’t mind some potty humor.

The Dracula teaser trailer that was released today sets the mood and gives fans an idea of what the new “Dracula” will look like when it hits Netflix this winter. Netflix released the teaser on social media, telling followers, “From the creators of Sherlock comes a brand new take on the most famous vampire of them all: the magnificent, brooding, deliciously deadly Count Dracula…”

