Microsoft took a moment during the Thursday night Game Awards to introduce the next generation of Xbox, the Xbox Series X. The next-gen console looks more like a small PC tower than a traditional console, but don’t worry, you can still put the tower horizontal if you prefer the classic look of an Xbox. Details on the new system are slim, but Microsoft will have the console ready for next year’s holiday season. That gives console players about 12 months to save up for the new device. Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, took the stage for the big reveal, which was just the trailer below. The setting was perfect since this year’s Game Awards were held in the Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

For years, Microsoft has been teasing the next-gen Xbox, which was going by the code-name Project Scarlett. Spencer told the crowd that the Xbox Series be the “future of console gaming,” and calling it the “fastest, most powerful Xbox.” That’s something that Microsoft every console generation, but with PC building become easier and less expensive than ever, consoles will have to prove to customers that it’s better to buy a prebuilt console, than to make your own PC. That might be a tough sell, thanks to low prices on multi-core CPUs from AMD, and outstanding performance from NVIDIA graphics cards. The next-gen consoles will have to compete with G-Sync monitors and high refresh-rate gaming, as well the current madness that is RBG accessories. While the Xbox Series X and the PS5 might finally see a 60fps standard with high-details, PC players are moving past 144hz and even past 240hz with their monitors. PC players can also customize and upgrade their PCs, and the games are usually cheaper. PCs also have the benefit of being a computer.

The very first game confirmed for the Xbox Series X is “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice,” a sequel by studio Ninja Theory. A quick teaser was shown at the event, bringing a monster out of the ground.

Sony didn’t drop any hints about the PS5 tonight. The company probably didn’t want to share the spotlight with Microsoft. Sony did confirm the Counterplay Games title “Godfall,” which is also set to release next year.

On the Playstation blog after the reveal, the developers added, “Our goal with Godfall is to reforge fantasy ARPG-style loot progression and third-person melee combat into a whole new genre: The Looter-Slasher. Namely, our game is uniquely one-part gear driven and one-part player-skill driven. Godfall retains the desire for offense-oriented, mastery-driven combat, rewarding you with head-turning, powerful loot that then inspires your next set of character builds.”

