Amazon Studios announced on Thursday that the company has ordered “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4.” The Emmy and Golden Globe-Award winning comedy recently hosted its Season 3 premiere on December 6th on Amazon Prime Video, going out to more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Earlier this week, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” received two Golden Globe nominations, one for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, and one for its star Rachel Brosnahan for Best Performance by an Actress in a Series, Musical or Comedy. Overall, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has won sixteen Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy series. The show also won three Golden Globes, including Best TV Series—Comedy, five Critics’ Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award. Amazon stopped short of announcing when “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4” will be available for Prime members.

“We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises,” said Creator and Executive Producer Amy Sherman-Palladino and Executive Producer Daniel Palladino. “We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been a worldwide phenomenon, and Season 3 has been no exception, with the series’ most watched opening weekend ever. We’re so happy that our Prime Video customers will get to see Midge’s story continue in Season 4,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Amy and Dan have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, all with their inimitable wit and eye for detail, and our customers around the world will be delighted to have another season in the world of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

In Season Three of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Midge and Susie discover that life on tour with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams, Abe embraces a new mission and Rose learns she has talents of her own.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan, Golden Globe winner and four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, two-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Emmy winner Jane Lynch.

Prime members can stream “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” at right here on Prime Video.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.