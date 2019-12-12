Netflix confirmed the cast of the revenge-thriller “Sweet Girl” on Thursday. The movie stars Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced, and the duo will be joined by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, Dominic Fumusa, Brian Howe, Nelson Franklin, and Reggie Lee. “Sweet Girl” is being directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, who is making his feature directorial debut. Mendoza and Momoa worked together on “Braven,” as well as “Frontier.”

The movie’s logline reads, “A devastated husband (Jason Momoa) vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter (Isabela Merced).”

Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner wrote the script, with current revisions by Will Staples. “Sweet Girl” marks the third feature project in an ongoing partnership between Netflix and ASAP Entertainment. Additional series projects include “Frontier” and “DayBreak,” and the company is currently in talks with Netflix for future films.

Netflix stopped short of confirming a premiere date for “Sweet Girl,” but we will probably get a few teaser trailers in 2020 to promote the movie’s big debut on the platform.

