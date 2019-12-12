The next Stephen King adaptation on the way is “The Outsider” tv series, and it’s premiering on HBO on January 12th. The network confirmed the premiere date on Thursday and released an official trailer on social media to get King fans excited for the first episode. The series is based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel of the same name, and the drama follows the investigation into the gruesome murder of a local boy and the mysterious force surrounding the case. The premiere will feature two back-to-back episodes, and the limited series includes ten-episodes.

“The Outsider” follows police detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn), as he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson found in the Georgia woods. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph, still grieving the recent death of his own son, to bring in unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), whose uncanny abilities he hopes will help explain the unexplainable. The cast includes Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Ben Mendelsohn, Tony Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca. The series also features Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jason Bateman.

If you’re keeping track of the recent King adaptations, you had “IT” and “IT: Chapter 2” alongside “Doctor Sleep” and “Pet Semetary” on the big screen. On television, the new “Creepshow” series debuted on AMC, and Netflix released “In the Tall Grass.” Hulu has “Castle Rock,” which premiered its second season this year, and CBS All Access is currently working on a limited series based on “The Stand” with an all-star cast. Fans of the author can watch the official trailer below, and you should set a reminder to catch the supersized premiere on January 12th.

