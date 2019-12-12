Warner Bros. Pictures gave “Shazam 2” and the live-action “Sesame Street” movie official release dates. While the dates may change sometime before 2022, the big “Shazam!” sequel is now set to fly into theaters on April 1, 2022, while “Sesame Street” has been delayed to January 15, 2022. Jonathan Krisel is directing “Sesame Street,” which is a live-action musical from Warner Bros. Pictures and MGM. Shawn Levy is producing the film with Michael Aguilar. David F. Sandberg directed the original “Shazam!” movie, and the studio hasn’t confirmed the director for the sequel. “Shazam!” opened at the top of the box office in April 2019 with a $53.5M debut against “Pet Sematary” and “The Best of Enemies.” The DC movie went on to make over $364.5M worldwide and featured Asher Angel and Zachary Levi.

The announcement came one day after the studio set release dates for “Matrix 4” and “The Flash.” The next Matrix movie is opening against “John Wick: Chapter 4” on May 21, 2021, and “The Flash” will run into theaters on July 1, 2021. The “Mortal Kombat” reboot is expected to hit theaters on January 15, 2021.

The 2020 lineup includes Ben Affleck’s “The Way Back” on March 6th, the animated-comedy “Scoob” on May 15th, “Wonder Woman 1984” on June 5th, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on July 17th, “Tenet‘The Conjuring 3’ Confirms Cast and Sets Fall 2020 Premiere” on September 11, 2020, Anne Hathaway’s “The Witches” on October 9th, “Godzilla vs Kong” on November 11th, and the “Dune” reboot on December 18th.

If you’re a DC fan, you have Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, which hits theaters this February. The movie features an all-star cast, including Margot Robbie as Harley, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. The other DC movie on the list is “The Suicide Squad,” which is a sequel to the 2016 hit Suicide Squad. That movie is scheduled to hit theaters on August 6, 2021 with James Gunn directing.

Warner Bros. also has “The Batman” movie going into production, which is being directed by Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson is playing Batman for the reboot, alongside Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Pennyworth, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Colin Farrell as the notorious Penguin. It was also announced that John Turturro is playing Carmine Falcone, and Jeffrey Wright will take over as Commissioner Gordon. Peter Sarsgaard was the latest addition to the cast, but we don’t know his role at this time.

