Amazon wants to be your go-to destination for last-minute gifts, and the online retailer has set the Amazon Shipping Deadlines for Christmas 2019, and you’ll want to know them to make sure your gifts are delivered by Christmas Day. According to Amazon, Prime members in eligible areas can shop right up to Christmas Eve, if you live in an area that supports it. You’ll want to make sure that the items are shipped with “Prime Free Same-Day Delivery” if you’re shopping on Christmas Eve, or the free two-hour delivery with Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market if you’re shopping at those stores. The company claims that Prime Members can find One-Day delivery options on over 10M items this year.

“We want customers to experience the magic of the holidays with family and friends knowing Amazon has them covered with fast, free, and reliable shipping on millions of items – from best-selling gifts and holiday décor, to the icing for their gingerbread cookies,” said Maria Renz, Vice President, Global Delivery Experience at Amazon. “Whether you’re a planner or a procrastinator, this season Prime members have more delivery options than ever before and we thank our team of customer-obsessed associates and drivers who are delivering smiles throughout the holidays.”

The Official Amazon Shipping Deadlines: You can also bookmark Amazon’s Shipment Calendar for later.

Dec. 14: Last day to order and get free delivery on orders over $25, free for all customers

Dec. 18: Last day to order items eligible for Standard Shipping, free for Prime members

Dec. 22: Last day to order tens of millions of items, free for Prime members

Dec. 23: Last day to order more than 10 million items eligible for One-Day Delivery (coast to coast, free for Prime members with no minimum purchase)

Dec. 24: Last day to order millions of items eligible for Same-Day Delivery (free for Prime members in eligible areas on orders over $35, order by 9:30 a.m. local time)

Dec. 24: Last chance for free two-hour grocery delivery, reserved exclusively for Prime members in select cities. Order by 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. in select locations) for Whole Foods Market and 8 p.m. local time for Amazon Fresh

Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Books, and Amazon 4-star stores are open Christmas Eve (store hours vary by location)

Dec. 25: Give the gift that keeps on giving with online purchases of Amazon Gift Cards and Amazon Prime

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.