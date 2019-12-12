Warner Bros. Pictures released a first look at the “In the Heights” movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters in June 2020. Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), the movie is an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical. The movie stars Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Jimmy Smits. Quiara Alegría Hudes wrote the screenplay for the adaptation.

The studio’s official description reads, “Lights up on Washington Heights…The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community.” Warner Bros. continued, “At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.

The “In the Heights” movie is produced by Miranda and Hudes, together with Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs. David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick served as executive producers. The choreography is by Christopher Scott, who previously teamed with Chu on the award-winning “The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers.” “In the Heights” was filmed in New York, primarily on location in the Washington Heights.

The next big musical on the schedule is “CATS,” scheduled to open against “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on December 20th. That adaptation stars Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, James Corden, Taylor Swift, Ray Winstone, Jennifer Hudson, Mette Towley, Jason Derulo, Zizi Strallen, and Melissa Madden-Gray. Oscar-winner Tom Hooper directed the film for the studio, and just like the Broadway production, the movie is based on “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” by T.S. Eliot.

Fans of musicals also have a “Wicked” adaptation on the way from Universal Pictures, with Stephen Daldry directing the movie adaptation. The studio will confirm the cast when the film moves into production, which should be sometime in 2020.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.