Disney+ is putting together a “Home Alone” reboot, which is expected to star Archie Yates from “JoJo Rabbit.” Disney announced plans to reboot the franchise back in August, and recent reports indicate that Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney have joined the cast as the parents. Variety was the first to break the news on Kemper and Delaney joining the cast, but Disney+ hasn’t confirmed the casting at this time. The movie will be a reboot of the 1990 movie that starred Macaulay Culkin.

The first “Home Alone” opened against “Rocky V” and Disney’s “The Rescuers Down Under,” but still made $17M on its opening weekend before grossing $476.6M worldwide. The movie was an instant holiday hit, and FOX made “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” in 1992. Macaulay Culkin returned to the franchise for the sequel, along with Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, and the film had a $31.1M opening and made $358.9M globally. The franchise took a break and lost the original cast, and “Home Alone 3” struggled at the box office in 1997. The third movie opened with a $5M debut before leaving theaters with a $79M total. There was a “Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House” installment, but that went straight to DVD in 2002. Another version aired on ABC back in 2012, but none of the sequels could match the original’s run at the box office.

The challenge this time around might be how far technology has evolved since 1990. The original Kevin McCallister didn’t even have an internet connection in the house, and his parents couldn’t call home to check on Kevin because the physical landline was down. Maybe Kevin will be left alone with Alexa, who goes rogue, and he has to defend the house against…itself! Other Disney+ projects announced in August include reboots of “Cheaper By the Dozen,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” and “Night at the Museum.”

The Disney+ content currently on the schedule includes “Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2;” “Forky Asks a Question;” “Lamp Life;” “The World According to Jeff Goldblum;” “Magic of the Animal Kingdom;” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series;” “Monsters at Work;” “Diary of a Female President;” and the live-action films “Lady and the Tramp,” “Noelle,” “Togo,” Timmy Failure,” and “The Phineas and Ferb Movie.” Disney also announced that Natalie Portman will Narrate a ‘Dolphin Reef’ documentary; Peyton Elizabeth Lee is starring in “Secret Society of Second Born Royals;” a “Chip ‘n’ Dale” show; and a “Flora & Ulysses” movie Adaptation. Star Wars fans currently have “The Mandalorian,” but a new season of “Clone Wars,” and an untitled Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk, is also planned. Down the road, fans will even get the long-awaited “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series with Ewan McGreggor. For Marvel fans, Disney will release “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”, “WandaVision,” “Loki,” “What-If?,” and “Hawkeye” on Disney+,as well as the three series “Ms. Marvel,” “She-Hulk,” and “Moonknight.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.