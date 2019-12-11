The DC Universe’s next live-action series, “Stargirl: Season 1,” dropped a new trailer featuring Brec Bassinger in the Stargirl costume. The upcoming show, which is debuting on the DC Universe subscription service, will also be available on a delayed scheduled on The CW. Bassinger plays the title character in Stargirl, and Joel McHale plays the role of Starman. If you don’t have a DC Universe subscription, you will have to wait an extra day to see the new episodes. DC Universe is doing the same thing with “Doom Patrol” and HBO Max for Season 2, but “Titans” seems to be the big exclusive.

The DC Universe hasn’t announced an official premiere date for “Stargirl: Season 1,” only telling fans that the first season is scheduled for Spring 2020. You can watch the official trailer below, to see Stargirl stepping into her own. The character Stargirl was created by Geoff Johns. The show follows Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger) and her small group of friends as they try and stop villains. The group becomes the Justice Society of America, and they form friendships and take down foes as they learn to use their powers for the benefits of others. Johns and Melissa Carter serve as showrunners and executive producers on the show, with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

If you’re a DC fan, “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” hits theaters in February. The movie features Margot Robbie as Harley, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. It has also been reported that Chris Messina will be playing the role of Victor Zsasz in the film.

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled for June 5th, and Warner Bros. Pictures dropped a trailer for the movie over the weekend. Pedro Pascal, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Kristen Wiig will star in that sequel. Warner Bros. Pictures also has The Suicide Squad on the schedule, which is a sequel to the 2016 hit Suicide Squad, with James Gunn directing.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.