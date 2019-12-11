IMDb loves stats and lists, and the company named its Top 10 movies & TV shows of 2019, along with the Most Anticipated Titles of 2020. The list of most popular movies are based on the actual pageviews of the monthly visitors to IMDb, and the data is derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year. There’s a lot of favorites on the 2019 list, and DC has quite a few names on both the Highly Anticipated Movie and Highly Anticipated TV lists.

In 2019, Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Joker” topped the list of the top 10 movies this year. The other names on the list include “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel,” “It Chapter Two,” and “The Lion King. “Game of Thrones” took the title in television, alongside “Chernobyl” and “Stranger Things.” It will be interesting to see how Disney+ does next year, with the new Marvel series scheduled to launch in 2020, and the recent release of “The Mandalorian.”

Looking ahead into 2020, IMDb also named its 10 Most Anticipated Movies and New TV shows of 2020. “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” topped the Most Anticipated Movies of 2020 charts along with “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “No Time to Die,” “Black Widow,” and “Mulan.” The Top 10 Most Anticipated New TV Shows are CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Picard,” along with the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” and “The New Pope.”

Disney was a big hit this year, but DC could stage a comeback next year as Marvel preps for Phase 4. Disney owns 40% of the Top Movies of 2019, but only 20% of the Most-Anticipated Movies of 2020.

IMDb Top 10 Movies of 2019

Joker Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Avengers: Endgame Captain Marvel It Chapter Two The Lion King Spider-Man: Far from Home Alita: Battle Angel Aladdin Us

IMDb Top 10 TV Shows of 2019

Game of Thrones Chernobyl Stranger Things The Umbrella Academy The Boys Black Mirror The Walking Dead Peaky Blinders Sex Education You

IMDb Most-Anticipated Movies of 2020

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn Sonic the Hedgehog Top Gun: Maverick No Time to Die Black Widow Mulan Wonder Woman 1984 Dune The King’s Man Fast & Furious 9

IMDb Most Anticipated New TV Shows of 2020

Star Trek: Picard The Falcon and the Winter Soldier The New Pope The Walking Dead: World Beyond Snowpiercer The Stand The Outsider Stargirl Hunters Katy Keene

