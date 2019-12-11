If there’s one Christmas song that finds its way onto every holiday playlist, it’s Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Whether you love the song or skip it, you can’t deny that it has become one of the most iconic Christmas songs of the modern era, and Amazon Music released a mini-documentary called “Mariah Carey is Christmas: The Story of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The documentary tells the origin of the hit and was created in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her album, Merry Christmas. You’ll find interviews with Mariah, producer Randy Jackson, and other insiders as they share their take on the track.

Amazon Music’s Mariah Carey is Christmas: The Story of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is now available to stream, and you can find it on the singer’s Amazon gift guide for the holidays, featuring a selection of her favorite items right here on Amazon.

Mariah Carey added, “As we continue to celebrate the 25th anniversary of All I Want for Christmas Is You, it was important for me to share part of the story behind this song that still brings me joy every year. I hope you enjoy Amazon Music’s special glimpse into the magic of this song. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!”

“The success of ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ is unlike anything we’ve ever seen from a holiday hit on Amazon Music – it’s consistently the most popular song on our service globally during the holidays,” says Ryan Redington, Director of Amazon Music. “We were thrilled to be able to work with Mariah and those closest to her to document the making of this enduring hit, and share their stories with our customers.”

Throughout the film, fans will see rare footage from Mariah’s days of making the album, and learn even more about the seminal hit through additional commentary from Jackson, Mariah’s longtime supporter and former manager; journalist Shirley Halperin, Executive Editor for Music at Variety; Gary Trust, Billboard’s Senior Director of Charts; and Mariah’s longtime backup singer and friend of over 25 years, Trey Lorenz. The mini-documentary follows the song from its early days, initially charting at #12 on the overall radio chart, to its dominance of the charts over the years. The song has spent 36 cumulative weeks at #1 on Billboard’s holiday chart since 2011 – the highest any holiday song in history has charted. This year Mariah was also presented with a Guinness World Record for the highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the Billboard Hot 100 by a solo artist.

Additionally, “All I Want for Christmas is You” remains number one on Amazon Music since Thanksgiving Day, and is the most-streamed holiday song in all 50 states this season. The song was also the most popular holiday single in the U.S. on Amazon Music in 2017 and 2018. With billions of holiday streams so far this year globally, and hundreds of holiday playlists and stations, Amazon Music continues to be a leader in holiday music listening.

For those who want even more Mariah Carey this holiday season, beginning December 19, Amazon Music listeners in the U.S. can access an exclusive skill on Alexa, to hear special messages and musical selections from the international superstar. By asking, “Alexa, open Mariah’s Christmas Countdown,” listeners will hear a new “Mariah-ism,” a different piece of commentary from the artist, alongside handpicked music every day leading up to Christmas.

