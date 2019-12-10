Netflix set a premiere date for the figure skating drama “Spinning Out,” releasing a trailer on social media confirming the January 1st release date. The movie stars Kaya Scodelario and Evan Roderick and features January Jones, Willow Shields, Amanda Zhou, Will Kemp, Svetlana Efremova, Mitchell Edwards, Sarah Wright Olsen, David James Elliott, Johnny Weir, Kaitlyn Leeb, and Jonathan Van Ness.

“Spinning Out” follows Kat Baker (Scodelario), a talented, up-and-coming elite figure skater who’s ready to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track. However, when she’s presented a second chance as a pair skater, she seizes the opportunity to continue her career and pairs up with talent pair skater and resident bad boy Justin (Roderick). She soon realizes that in order to chase her skating dreams, she’ll have to overcome fractured family relationships, a rocky partnership, and personal demons that threaten to derail everything she’s worked for.

Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Samantha Stratton, and Lara Olsen served as executive producers on the movie.

The description on YouTube reads, “After a devastating fall threatens her competitive skating career, Kat Baker seizes an opportunity to pursue her Olympic dreams, but at the risk of losing everything. Spinning Out follows Kat as she battles her personal demons and faces drama both on and off the ice.”

You can catch "Spinning Out" on January 1st.

