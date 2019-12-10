Netflix announced on Tuesday that “The Healing Powers of Dude” will premiere on January 13th. The video streaming service also confirmed that Steve Zahn will be voicing Dude, reuniting the actor with Tom Everett Scott from “That Thing You Do.” Netflix released a short promotional video to set the premiere date, introducing the world to Noah and his BFF Dude.

“The Healing Powers of Dude” is a new family-comedy series that follows 11-year-old Noah Ferris (Jace Chapman), who is struggling with a social anxiety disorder that can make the simplest everyday activities feel like he’s drowning in quicksand.

The company’s description reads, “But after years of homeschooling, Noah bravely decides that he wants to give middle school a chance and perhaps even make some friends he’s not related to. To help him navigate his new environment, his parents (Tom Everett Scott and Larisa Oleynick) get Noah a scruffy, high-energy emotional support dog called Dude (Steve Zahn).” Netflix continued, “While Dude’s a novice with a short attention span and a distracting obsession with treats, what he lacks in experience, he makes up for in charm, spunk and wanting the best for Noah. If this unlikely pair can find a way to overcome their differences and work together, they may just survive everything from wisecracking pre-teens to a cat-obsessed school principal and make it through the school year.”

The show was created by Sam Littenberg-Weisberg and Erica Spates (Coop and Cami Ask the World), and “The Healing Powers of Dude: Season 1” will feature 8, thirty-minute episodes. The other Netflix titles on the schedule include V-Wars Season 1, and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby. The movie A Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver is available now, and it was a big hit with the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes. On December 13th you can catch Ryan Reynolds in the Michael Bay project 6 Underground and on December 20th, you can catch The Two Popes and the start of The Witcher Season 1. That should keep you busy until the New Year.

