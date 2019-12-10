Netflix released a “Disenchantment: Part 3” announcement video on social media, telling fans that the new episodes will be ready sometime in 2020. Part two of the Netflix series had Princess Bean going to hell to save her friend Elfo, and now she’s reuniting with her mother in a dark and seemingly dangerous pit. The series features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) and Eric Andre (“Luci”), along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery. The animation for the series is done by Rough Draft Studios, the same team that brought you the hit series “Futurama.”

Just like “Futurama” and “The Simpsons,” the new series “Disenchantment” is slowly winning over fans. It takes a while for a Matt Groening show to really catch on because his shows tend to rely heavily on call-backs and recurring jokes throughout the seasons. That’s not something you can do in Season 1.

Over the next two months, Netflix subscribers can watch the live-action series V-Wars Season 1, and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby. The movie A Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver is available now, and it was a big hit with the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes. On December 13th you can catch Ryan Reynolds in the Michael Bay project 6 Underground and on December 20th, you can catch The Two Popes and the start of The Witcher Season 1. That should keep you busy until the New Year.

If you haven’t started “Disenchantment” yet, I would recommend watching the first two-parts. The series takes place in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, and follows the misadventures of the hard-drinking young princess Bean, and her friends Elfo and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio encounters ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.

