Warner Bros. Pictures announced the title and cast for The Conjuring 3, which is scheduled to hit theaters in Fall 2020. Going by the name “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” the story continues the tale of real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Michael Chaves directed the movie for the studio, and Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are returning to the franchise for third installment. The film also stars Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard. Michael Chaves also directed the horror-thriller “The Curse of La Llorona,” which brought in over $122M this year.

The studio’s description reads, “One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.”

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is the seventh film in the ever-expanding “Conjuring” Universe, which has become the largest horror franchise in history. The movies have grossed over $1.8B worldwide, and have become fan-favorites in the horror genre. The current franchise includes two “Conjuring” films, as well as “Annabelle” and “Annabelle: Creation,” “The Nun,” and “Annabelle Comes Home.” The film opens in theaters nationwide on September 11, 2020. James Wan and Peter Safran, who have collaborated on all the “Conjuring” Universe films, produced “The Devil Made Me Do It.”

The behind-the-scenes creative team reunited several “Conjuring” Universe contributors, including director of photography Michael Burgess, production designer Jennifer Spence, costume designer Leah Butler, and composer Joseph Bishara, along with the director’s editor from “The Curse of La Llorona,” Peter Gvozdas. Chaves directed the movie from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, working from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Serving as executive producers were Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Judson Scott,and Michelle Morrissey.

