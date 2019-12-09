Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” dropped a teaser trailer for fans of the franchise. Ivan Reitman produced the movie, which explores the next chapter in the ever-evolving Ghostbusters story. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is scheduled to hit theaters on July 10th, and stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd. It seems you can’t make a thriller with kids without enlisting Finn Wolfhard these days, and fans of the actor can also catch him in “The Turning” later this year.

According to Sony Pictures, the story picks up when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town. The group begins to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film was written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman, with Dan Aykroyd, Gil Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, and Michael Beugg serving as executive producers.

Ivan Reitman directed and produced the original “Ghostbusters” movie in 1984, as well as the 1989 sequel. The original film opened at the top of the box office with a $13.5M debut before going on to make over $295M worldwide. The sequel had a $29M opening and made over $215M worldwide, topping the original in opening gross but falling short overall. Sony Pictures released another “Ghostbusters” installment in 2016, this time with a female cast starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones. That film had a $46M debut and went on to make over $229M globally. Sony Pictures released the teaser trailer on social media to get fans excited for the new movie, adding, “Everything happens for a reason.”

The other big releases already planned for July 2020 include Ryan Reynold’s “Free Guy,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” another Purge movie, a “Bob’s Burgers” movie, “Tenet” with Robert Pattinson, “Disney’s Jungle Cruise,” and “Morbius.” As of right now, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” will open against the untitled Purge movie in theaters.

