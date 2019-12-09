A new installment to the Bioshock franchise is in the works from Cloud Chamber, a new game development studio under 2K’s publishing label. The studio will be housed in two locations, the first in 2K’s San Francisco Bay Area headquarters in Novato, California, and the second in Montréal, Québec, which marks the first-ever Canadian office for a 2K studio. The Bioshock game was confirmed during 2K’s studio announcement, but fans will have to wait a few more years to play the game. Cloud Chamber will join 2K’s ranks, alongside Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, and 2K Silicon Valley. Considering that the original “Bioshock” released in 2008, it wouldn’t be surprising if 2K decided to reboot the franchise for a new generation, but we will have to wait and see.

“As we continue growing our product portfolio, we remain inspired by opportunities to invest further in our valuable IP, great people and their collective, long-term potential,” said David Ismailer, President of 2K. “BioShock is one of the most beloved, critically praised and highest-rated franchises of the last console generation. We can’t wait to see where its powerful narrative and iconic, first-person shooter gameplay head in the future with our new studio team at Cloud Chamber leading the charge.”

A 22-year industry veteran with more than 40 games shipped to date, Kelley Gilmore will serve as Cloud Chamber’s Global Studio Head and be the first woman in 2K history to launch and lead a development studio. Her wealth of experience transcends executive production, marketing direction and public relations management, including nearly two decades of service to another of 2K’s wholly owned studios, Firaxis Games, on franchises such as Sid Meier’s Civilization and XCOM. Her role is based in Novato.

“We founded Cloud Chamber to create yet-to-be-discovered worlds – and their stories within – that push the boundaries of what is possible in the video game medium,” said Kelley Gilmore, Global Studio Head, Cloud Chamber. “Our team believes in the beauty and strength of diversity, in both the makeup of the studio and the nature of its thinking. We are a deeply experienced group of game makers, including many responsible for BioShock’s principal creation, advancement and longstanding notoriety, and honored to be part of the 2K family as stewards of this iconic franchise.”

Gilmore has tapped Ken Schachter to be Cloud Chamber’s Studio Manager in Montréal. An executive with extensive experience in development, production, technology and creative roles, Schachter will also be an ambassador for both the studio and 2K in establishing a significant Company presence in Montréal. Prior to joining 2K, Schachter served as General Manager for Zynga in Toronto, as well as founded independent game developer and publisher Trapdoor. He has also held notable positions with companies such as Gameloft, Autodesk and more.

Cloud Chamber’s decision to open a new office in Montréal was supported by the Gouvernement du Québec and Montréal International.

