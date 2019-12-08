Armando Iannucci, the writer and producer of the hit series Veep, has a new comedy scheduled to premiere in January called Avenue 5. The story is set 40 years in the future when traveling the solar system is a multibillion-dollar business. The new show is coming to HBO on January 19th, and the network released a full-length trailer for the first season.

Avenue 5 stars Hugh Laurie as Ryan Clark, the captain of the Avenue 5 luxury space cruise ship. Onboard you’ll find gourmet buffets, a spa, an observation deck, and yoga classes. As the series begins, Avenue 5’s eight-week journey around Saturn is underway and its systems are optimal. Things go south when the ship suddenly encounters technical difficulties, and it’s up to Ryan and his crew to calm the disgruntled passengers and find a way to deal with unexpected events.

Joining Laurie in the first season are Josh Gad as billionaire Herman Judd; Zach Woods as head of customer relations Matt Spencer; Rebecca Front as strong-willed passenger Karen Kelly; Suzy Nakamura as Iris Kimura Judd’s right hand woman; Lenora Crichlow as engineer Billie McEvoy; Nikki Amuka-Bird as Rav Mulcair, head of Judd Mission Control; and Ethan Phillips as Spike Martin, a space enthusiast and former astronaut.

HBO also confirmed a few of the guests, including Andy Buckley as Karen’s husband Frank; Jessica St. Clair and Kyle Bornheimer as feuding couple Mia and Doug; Neil Casey as Cyrus, an Avenue 5 engineer; Matthew Beard as Rav’s deputy Alan Lewis; Himesh Patel as stand-up comedian Jordan Hatwal; Paterson Joseph as Judd’s business rival Harrison; and Daisy May Cooper as Sarah, a member of the bridge crew.

Armando Iannucci has written, directed and produced several critically acclaimed television and radio comedy shows over the years. Veep, the HBO comedy series created by Armando, has picked up numerous awards, including three Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series. In 2017 he published Hear Me Out, a new book on classical music, and released the feature film The Death of Stalin, which was nominated for two BAFTAs and won Best Comedy at the European Film Awards. Armando’s latest film “The Personal History of David Copperfield” to be released in the U.S. in 2020, has received eleven British Independent Film Award nominations.

