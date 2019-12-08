Sony Pictures hosted the New York City premiere of Little Women this week, which features an all-star cast including Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Bob Odenkirk, Meryl Streep, and James Norton. The film is Greta Gerwig’s follow up to her instant hit Lady Bird, a movie that also happen to star Saoirse Ronan. Little Women currently has a 96% rating on RottenTomatoes with critics, rivaling Lady Bird‘s 99% rating in the same group. Select members of the cast and crew gathered in NYC to promote the movie and meet with fans, and they discussed their iconic roles and the challenges and importance of the classic novel.

The film is the latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel of the same name. Greta Gerwig directed the film from a screenplay that she wrote, basing the movie on the novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott. In Gerwig’s version, the story follows the March sisters, four young women, each determined to live life on her own terms. The characters of Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth March, are played by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet taking the role of their neighbor Laurie, along with Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

Little Women is set to debut in theaters on December 25th against Universal Pictures’ war-drama 1917, the drama Just Mercy with Brie Larson, and the animated-comedy Spies in Disguise. Amy Pascal, Denise Di Novi, and Robin Swicord served as producers on Little Women, with Adam Merims, Evelyn O’Neill, Rachel O’Connor, and Arnon Milchan serving as executive producers.

Louisa May Alcott’s novel has seen several adaptations over the years. In 1994, Gillian Armstrong directed an adaptation starring Susan Sarandon, Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Gabriel Byrne, Samantha Mathis, Claire Danes, Christian Bale, and Eric Stoltz. Mervyn LeRoy directed an adaptation back in 1949 with June Allyson, Peter Lawford, Margaret O’Brien, Elizabeth Taylor, Janey Leigh, Mary Astor, and Lucile Watson, and in 2017, you might have seen the TV mini-series, which starred Maya Hawke, Kathryn Newton, Dylan Baker, Willa Fitzgerald, Annes Elwy, and Emily Watson. If history has taught us anything, it’s that the last name Watson is very common in Little Women adaptations.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.