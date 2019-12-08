Tile packs have been at the top of wish lists for the past few years, and Amazon is hosting limited-time promotions on select bundles. The Tile Pro, Tile Mate, and Tile Essentials packs are on sale for a limited time, while they remain in stock, and you can save a lot of money if you shop this weekend. The Tile sensors have come a long way since the original Tile debuted almost 8 years ago, and the company has created thinner, longer-lasting Tile sensors that you can use on almost everything. The most popular items I’ve seen Tiled are keys, wallets, purses, pets, kids jackets, special toys, backpacks, and laptop bags, but there are thousands of uses for the handy little trackers.

The workhorse of the Tile collection is the new Tile Pro, which you can grab in a two-pack for $49 for a limited time. The Tile Pro is an excellent option for keyrings and luggage, and just like the other Tile products, it uses Bluetooth to track down items from your paired mobile device. This model runs on the replaceable CR1632 battery, which is guaranteed to last for one year after activation. A cool feature with the Tile Pro is the find my phone function, which allows you to double-tap the Tile to make your phone ring, even if you left it on silent. The Tile Pro is rated to work within 400 ft of the lost item.

The Tile Mate is the less expensive version of the Tile Pro. The Tile Mate offers the same features as its heftier sibling, but it’s going for $19 for a limited time. The Tile Mate features the same replaceable CR1632 battery, but the Tile Mate is rated to work within 200 ft of the lost item.

The Tile Essentials Bundle is a lost & found super pack. The bundle is currently going for $49 for a limited time and comes with a Tile Slim for wallets, a Tile Mate, and two Tile stickers. The Tile Slim has a three-year battery and works within 200 ft, and the stickers work within 150ft.

These deals aren’t permanent, and Amazon doesn’t like to tell you how long they will stick around. The Tile collection works with iOS and Android through the Tile app, and they are Alexa and Google Home compatible.

