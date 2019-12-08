Disney’s Frozen 2 finally had a genre-specific challenger this week, but Playmobil: The Movie failed to offer much competition. The Frozen team is celebrating another weekend victory at the top of the domestic charts, but the animated blockbuster’s reign will most likely come to an end next week. Moviegoers will have plenty of new options to choose from next week, as the studios stuff the box office before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters.

Frozen 2 took the win for the third week in a row with a $34.6M weekend, raising the film’s domestic total to just over $337.5M. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee directed Frozen 2 for the studio, and the film features the voice talents of Evan Rachel Wood, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Idina Menzel. Lionsgate’s mystery-thriller Knives Out remained in second-place, bringing in $14.1M across 3,461 locations. After two weeks in theaters, the movie sits with a $63.4M domestic total. Rian Johnson wrote and directed Knives Out, and the movie stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Noah Segan, Edi Patterson, Riki Lindhome, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. FOX’s Ford v Ferrari held onto third-place for another week, earning $6.5M this weekend. Now in its fourth week in theaters, the movie has made $91M domestically. James Mangold directed Ford v Ferrari, and the movie stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

Universal Pictures Queen & Slim took fourth-place this weekend with a $6.5M total, bringing the film’s two-week domestic total to $26.8M. Melina Matsoukas directed Queen & Slim, and the movie features Jodie Turner-Smith, Chloë Sevigny, Daniel Kaluuya, Indya Moore, Bokeem Woodbine, and Karen Kaia Livers. Sony Pictures’ A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood landed in fifth-place overall with a $5.2M weekend. After three weeks, the film now has a $43.13M domestic total. Marielle Heller directed A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and the movie stars Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Chris Cooper.

Not making the list was this week’s big release, Playmobil: The Movie, which debuted in fourteenth-place overall with a $660K opening across 2,337 locations.

Lino DiSalvo directed Playmobil: The Movie, which features the voice talents of Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman, Jim Gaffigan, Daniel Radcliffe, Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert, Kenan Thompson, and Dave Navarro.

Next week is a little more exciting, with the horror-thriller Black Christmas going up against Jumanji: The Next Level, Richard Jewell, Bombshell, and Uncut Gems. If none of those films interest you, check local listings to see if Seberg with Margaret Qualley, Kristen Stewart, Zazie Beetz, and Vince Vaughn is playing in your area.

