The group behind ‘Star Wars Explained’ put together a quick video to summarize the new Star Wars canon, giving everyone a chance to catch up with the stories and characters before the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker later this month. The video is called Star Wars: The Complete Canon Timeline and the social media channel released the video on social media. According to the team, the canon includes all of the important moments from the “films, TV shows, books, comics, video games, and short stories,” so you won’t miss anything that may come back in the upcoming movie.

The video is an excellent way for fans to catch up on the crucial moments in Star Wars’ 40-year history. Older fans may still be upset that Disney decided to scrap the Star Wars Expanded Universe when the company bought the franchise from George Lucas, but that’s just the way that Disney works. The video also gives older viewers a chance to learn about moments from the animated series or comics that they might not have read or watched. You plot details from Rebels and The Clone Wars, alongside books like Star Wars: Tarkin and the Aftermath trilogy. I personally loved all of those books, and I highly recommend that you pick up the audiobook versions.

The canon will continue after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker closes the Skywalker saga. The movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters on December 20th, follows the Resistance as they fight the First Order. Fans on social media seem to be excited that the Emperor from the original trilogy is returning to the story, but we will have to wait and see how everything plays out. The movie is expected to feature Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. The film will also feature Carrie Fisher, using footage from earlier movies.

You can get a master class in all things Star Wars with the Star Wars Canon Timeline below, and make sure you buy your Rise of Skywalker tickets early if you’re headed out on opening weekend. The film is expected to make around $200M during its domestic debut, putting it just behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

We updated this article when it was pointed out that this group is not affiliated with Disney.