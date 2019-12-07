DC Universe is getting ready to introduce Stargirl to viewers around the world. The video streaming service released a quick preview of the show, which is basically an introduction to the cast, and set a Spring 2020 release window. Stargirl: Season 1 stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker, and Hunter Sansone. We will probably get an official trailer ahead of the premiere in 2020, but you can meet the cast with the promotional video below.

Last month, DC Universe confirmed that Stargirl episodes will also air on the CW. If you don’t have a subscription, you can catch the episodes the day after they screen for DC Universe subscribers. The first season will release its episodes in the weekly format, so no binging and unsubscribing is allowed. Warner Bros. is doing the same thing for the live-action series Doom Patrol, but those episodes will be available on HBO Max. The most popular series, Titans, is staying as a DC Universe exclusive, for now.

The character Stargirl was created by Geoff Johns. The show follows Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger) and her small group of friends as they try and stop villains. This group of heroes is called the Justice Society of America, and they form friendships and take down foes as they learn to use their powers for the benefits of others. Johns and Melissa Carter serve as showrunners and executive producers on the show, with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

If you enjoy DC movies, next up is Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn in February. The movie features Margot Robbie as Harley, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. It has also been reported that Chris Messina will be playing the role of Victor Zsasz in the film.

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled for June 5th, and we should get a teaser trailer for that movie over the next few days. Pedro Pascal, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Kristen Wiig will star in that sequel. Warner Bros. Pictures also has The Suicide Squad on the schedule, which is a sequel to the 2016 hit Suicide Squad, with James Gunn directing.

