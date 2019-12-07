Set a reminder, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns to Netflix this winter. The platform confirmed that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 is making its debut on January 24th, and the video streaming service dropped a quick teaser video with the announcement.

The last time we checked in with the show was at Netflix’s TCA event in August. The new season will most likely confirm the fate of Sabrina’s boyfriend, who died and apparently went straight to Hell in the show. At the TCA event, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that Sabrina is headed to Hell to set things right. If everything goes according to plan, Sabrina will take on the fiery realm and get her BF back from its deadly clutches.

Sabrina going to Hell to save Nick might make things awkward with Harvey. The show loves teasing the love-triangle between the three characters, but once you go to Hell to save someone, it kind of makes the other person a third-wheel in the relationship. Netflix will probably drop a few more trailers for the new season over the next few weeks, so don’t fret about the brevity of the promotional video below. Part 3 will most likely get an official trailer after the holidays, and we will have a better look at the upcoming episodes.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot, and Gavin Leatherwood. The show tells the origin of the Teenage Witch through a dark coming-of-age story. Sabrina often wrestles with her half-witch, half-mortal being, while also dealing with the mortals she calls her friends.

Netflix released the video on social media, telling followers, “Knock knock knock on the gates of Hell…On January 24th, she’s back. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns with Part 3.”

While you’re waiting for Sabrina PT 3, Netflix subscribers can watch V-Wars Season 1 and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby. The movie A Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver is also available now. On December 13th you can catch Ryan Reynolds in the Michael Bay project 6 Underground and on December 20th, you can catch The Two Popes and the start of The Witcher Season 1.

