Ryan Reynolds’ action-adventure comedy Free Guy dropped an official trailer over the weekend. The movie follows a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game. After learning of his mediocre non-playable character (NPC) existence, he decides to become the hero of his own story. Shawn Levy directed the movie, working from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. Free Guy opens in theaters on July 3, 2020. The studio’s description reads, “Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.”

Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kolbrenner produced the movie with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine, and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

Right now, the movie doesn’t have too much competition at the box office, but that could change over the next few months. Free Guy is scheduled to open against Minions: The Rise of Gru, one week before the next The Purge movie, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters. The other big movies scheduled for July include the Bob’s Burgers movie, Tenet with Robert Pattinson, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and Morbius with Matt Smith.

Reynolds has a busy schedule ahead. The actor is expected to star in an X-Force spinoff from Deadpool before starring Deadpool 3. The actor is also starring in a remake of the classic Clue, and another adaptation of A Christmas Carol. Before all of that, he has his Netflix movie with Michael Bay, 6 Underground, releasing this month, and he’s starring in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

