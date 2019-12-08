Wonder Woman is finally returning to the big screen in 2020, and Warner Bros. Pictures released the first teaser trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 this weekend to get fans excited for the sequel. The film is the highly-anticipated follow up to the 2017 hit Wonder Woman, and is scheduled to land in theaters on June 5th. Joining Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 is Kristen Wiig, who is taking on the role of the super-villain The Cheetah, along with Pedro Pascal and Chris Pine.

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gal Gadot are producing the film for the studio, with Rebecca Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada serving as executive producers. It may seem like you have been waiting a long time for Wonder Woman to return, and you have been, Wonder Woman: 1984 was initially slated to release on November 1, 2019.

In 2017, Wonder Woman opened with a massive $103M debut in theaters, the film went on to gross over $822M worldwide. Patty Jenkins returned to the franchise to direct the sequel, which once again has Gal Gadot in the title role. The original Wonder Woman movie still holds the record as the highest-grossing film from a female director and Wonder Woman 1984 is hoping to top that record.

The next DC installment is Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, which hits theaters this February. The movie features an all-star cast, including Margot Robbie as Harley, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. It has also been reported that Chris Messina will be playing the role of Victor Zsasz in the film. Warner Bros. Pictures also has The Suicide Squad on the schedule, which is a sequel to the 2016 hit Suicide Squad. That movie is scheduled to hit theaters on August 6, 2021 with James Gunn directing that movie. Don’t forget about The Batman movie, which is being directed by Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson is playing Batman for the reboot, alongside Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Pennyworth, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Colin Farrell as the notorious Penguin. It was also announced that John Turturro is playing Carmine Falcone, and Jeffrey Wright will take over as Commissioner Gordon. Peter Sarsgaard was the latest addition to the cast, but we don’t know his role at this time.

